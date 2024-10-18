French leader Monaco plays 30 minutes with 10 men in 0-0 draw with Lille

PARIS (AP) — Monaco stays top of the French league after a 0-0 draw at home to fourth-place Lille. The home side made life difficult for itself after having Jordan Teze sent off on the hour mark but neither side looked very threatening in a scrappy match. Monaco is unbeaten in eight league games and sits top of the league with 20 points. It’s three points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, which plays Strasbourg on Saturday.

