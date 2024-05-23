French judicial officials open theft probe before Maradona’s World Cup Golden Ball goes to auction

French judicial officials have opened an investigation into the possible theft of a trophy that was awarded to the late Diego Maradona after the 1986 World Cup and is set to be auctioned. The prosecutor’s office in Nanterre, outside Paris, has told The Associated Press that the probe was handed over to a special police unit combating trafficking in cultural property. Maradona died in 2020 at age 60. He captained Argentina in its 3-2 win over West Germany in the 1986 final in Mexico City. Maradona’s heirs say the trophy was stolen and claim the current owner isn’t entitled to sell it. It had been missing for decades and recently resurfaced.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.