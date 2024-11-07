French interior minister wants explanation from PSG for ‘Free Palestine’ banner

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau says a giant “Free Palestine” banner unveiled before Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid is “unacceptable.” The banner was unfurled by PSG fans on Wednesday night. It featured a drawing of a map including Israel, the West Bank and Gaza in the colors of the Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, which has become a symbol of support for Palestinian people. Retailleau has told Sud Radio he will ask for explanations from PSG. UEFA rules ban provocative messages, including of a political nature.

