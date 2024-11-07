French interior minister wants explanation from PSG for ‘Free Palestine’ banner

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN The Associated Press
PSG's players pose for a team photo before the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau says a giant “Free Palestine” banner unveiled before Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid is “unacceptable.” The banner was unfurled by PSG fans on Wednesday night. It featured a drawing of a map including Israel, the West Bank and Gaza in the colors of the Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, which has become a symbol of support for Palestinian people. Retailleau has told Sud Radio he will ask for explanations from PSG. UEFA rules ban provocative messages, including of a political nature.

