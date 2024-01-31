French handball player Benoît Kounkoud suspected of attempted rape in Paris

PARIS (AP) — A Paris prosecutor says French handball player Benoît Kounkoud is in police custody after he allegedly tried to rape a woman. Kounkoud was part of the France team that won the European championship last week. Prosecutors say he was arrested early Tuesday in Paris after a woman accused him of trying to rape her in a night club during a party involving lots of alcohol. After beating Denmark in the European championship final on Sunday in Cologne, Germany, the French team had returned home on Monday and was received by President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

