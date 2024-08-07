French guard Marine Johannes wows crowd with no-look passes and off-balance 3’s

PARIS (AP) — Marine Johannes has been sensational for France, wowing the crowd nearly every time she touches the basketball. Whether it’s making an off-balance, one-legged 3-pointer or throwing a pinpoint no-look pass for a easy lay-in, France’s star guard has been incredible in the Olympic women’s basketball tournament so far. She’s helped the host nation reach the medal round, scoring 24 points in the quarterfinal win over Germany on Wednesday.

