French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris joins LAFC after 11 1/2 seasons with Tottenham

By The Associated Press
FILE -Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris watches the play during an English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Former World Cup champion Hugo Lloris became the latest 35-year-old-plus player to join Major League Soccer when the goalkeeper agreed to a one-year contract with Los Angeles FC and left Tottenham after 11 1/2 seasons. LA announced the deal Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former World Cup champion Hugo Lloris became the latest 35-year-old-plus player to join Major League Soccer when the goalkeeper agreed to a one-year contract with Los Angeles FC and left Tottenham after 11 1/2 seasons. LA said the agreement with the 37-year-old included options for 2025 and 2026, though it did not say whether the options belong to the team or the player. Lloris, who has made a French-record 145 international appearances, joins a league that since last summer had added Miami’s Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, who are both 36, and 35-year-old Sergio Busquets.

