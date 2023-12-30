French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris joins LAFC after 11 1/2 seasons with Tottenham

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former World Cup champion Hugo Lloris became the latest 35-year-old-plus player to join Major League Soccer when the goalkeeper agreed to a one-year contract with Los Angeles FC and left Tottenham after 11 1/2 seasons. LA said the agreement with the 37-year-old included options for 2025 and 2026, though it did not say whether the options belong to the team or the player. Lloris, who has made a French-record 145 international appearances, joins a league that since last summer had added Miami’s Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, who are both 36, and 35-year-old Sergio Busquets.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.