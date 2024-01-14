French flair works for Milan in 3-1 win over Roma. Fans jeer suspended coach Mourinho on big screen

MILAN (AP) — Roma was without José Mourinho and Paulo Dybala and lost 3-1 at AC Milan in Serie A. It was a victory made in France for Milan as Yacine Adli netted an early opener before compatriot Olivier Giroud doubled the Rossoneri’s lead in the second half. Giroud also delightfully set up another Frenchman in Théo Hernandez to seal the match six minutes from time after Leandro Paredes had reduced the deficit with a penalty. Milan remained third while Roma was ninth, five points below fourth-place Fiorentina,

