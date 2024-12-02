French fans belt out homophobic chants with ‘complete impunity’ during game, campaign group says

A French campaign group has renewed calls for authorities to take action against homophobic chanting by soccer fans, saying Marseille supporters belted out anti-gay slurs “with complete impunity” during a home game against Monaco. The Rouge Direct group posted a footage on social networks showing Marseille supporters shouting threatening and insulting chants aimed at Monaco. The discriminatory chants at the Stade Velodrome are just the latest of in a long series of similar incidents as French soccer authorities struggle to tackle the issue. The Marseille game was not stopped, even though France’s Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau suggested earlier this year that matches should be halted when fans chant homophobic slurs in stadiums.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.