French dominate, winds cause havoc at Australia Sail GP

SYDNEY (AP) — Quentin Delapierre steered the French team to three straight wins in gusty, shifting winds to take a six-point lead over Jimmy Spithill’s U.S. team on Day 1 of the Australia Sail Grand Prix. Organizers say a weather event at the conclusion of racing caused damage to wing sails and at least one boat and forced the cancellation of the two fleet races scheduled for Sunday. The U.S. boat placed second in the first two races and fifth in the third to hold second spot with 24 points on Saturday. Two-time defending series champion Australia was third after a difficult day with 20 points, one ahead of Emirates GBR.

