French Cup holder Toulouse loses on penalties to 3rd-tier Rouen in round of 32

PARIS (AP) — French Cup holder Toulouse has been eliminated in the round of 32 after agonizingly losing a lengthy penalty shootout at third-tier Rouen. Toulouse needed an injury-time equalizer to earn a 3-3 draw but then lost the shootout 12-11. It was particularly frustrating for Chile left back Gabriel Suazo, who scored his first spot kick and then missed Toulouse’s 12th to give Rouen a chance for victory. Midfielder Abdeljalil Sahloune also scored with his first kick and converted again to put the Normandy side through. It means both of last season’s finalists are out with Nantes losing on Saturday. Coach Patrick Vieira’s Strasbourg coasted to a 3-1 win at Clermont

