French Cup holder Toulouse and 10-time winner Marseille both lose on penalties in round of 32

PARIS (AP) — French Cup holder Toulouse has been eliminated in the round of 32 after agonizingly losing a lengthy penalty shootout at third-tier Rouen. Marseille also went out on penalties by falling to 2019 tournament winner Rennes 9-8 following a 1-1 draw in an all-first division match. Toulouse earlier drew 3-3 before losing the shootout 12-11. Chile left back Gabriel Suazo scored his first spot kick and missed Toulouse’s 12th to give Rouen a chance. Midfielder Abdeljalil Sahloune also scored with his first kick and converted again to put the Normandy side through. Both of last season’s finalists are out with Nantes losing on Saturday. Coach Patrick Vieira’s Strasbourg coasted to a 3-1 win at Clermont.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.