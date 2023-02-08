French Cup holder Nantes advances to last 8 on penalties

PARIS (AP) — French Cup holder Nantes snatched a late equalizer against Angers before prevailing in a penalty shootout to advance to the quarterfinals. The match finished 1-1 and Nantes players were flawless during the 4-2 shootout while Amine Salama and Faouzi Ghoulam missed for the hosts. Lyon wasted a two-goal lead but also advanced 4-2 on penalties against top-tier rival Lille after the match finished at 2-2. Second-division side Rodez beat Auxerre 3-2. Marseille is hosting bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Velodrome later Wednesday.

