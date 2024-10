French court issues international arrest warrant to ex-Australia rugby star Rocky Elsom

NARBONNE, France (AP) — An international arrest warrant has been issued for former Australia captain Rocky Elsom after a French court found him guilty of misusing corporate assets during his time as president of French rugby club Narbonne. According to French media reports the former Wallabies flanker was sentenced on Friday in absentia to five years after also being found guilty of forgery. He was ordered to pay back squandered assets of 700,000 euros ($766,000 ) at the club from 2015-16. The 41-year-old Elsom played 75 times for Australia from 2005-11 and also represented Irish club Leinster, winning the European Cup in 2009.

