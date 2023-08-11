French club Troyes fires its president Aymeric Magne, appoints new general director

TROYES, France (AP) — French club Troyes has fired its president Aymeric Magne. The second-tier club said in a statement that Magne’s contract was terminated with immediate effect following a board meeting earlier Friday. Troyes did not give further details but French media reports say that the decision comes after Magne failed to overturn a three-month suspended sentence for domestic violence. Shortly after the decision to end Magne’s contract, Troyes appointed Mattijs Manders as its general director. Manders previously worked as chief executive of Dutch soccer clubs NAC Breda and Den Haag. He was also CEO of the Dutch league.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.