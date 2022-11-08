French club Troyes fires coach Irles after winless run

BRUSSELS (AP) — French club Troyes has fired coach Bruno Irles after a six-match winless run. Irles had been appointed in January and was under contract until June 2023. Troyes said Claude Robin has been named as caretaker. Troyes is winless in the league since Sept. 18 and stands 13th in the table after 14 matches, just three points above the relegation zone.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.