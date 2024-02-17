French club Nice says one fan injured after a bus was hit with stones following game in Lyon

NICE, France (AP) — French soccer club Nice says one of its fans was injured when a bus carrying supporters was pelted with stones after a 1-0 league defeat at Lyon on Friday night. In a statement posted overnight on X, Nice says it wants the authorities to investigate this incident “where the consequences could have been tragic.” Images online showed the bus had a crack on the windscreen. Earlier this season Lyon’s team bus was pelted with objects as it approached Marseille’s stadium and former Lyon coach Fabio Grosso sustained a head injury. Buses carrying Brest supporters were also targeted after games at Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier.

