French club Montpellier removes coach Romain Pitau

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — French club Montpellier has suspended coach Romain Pitau as the 2012 champions currently sit just two points outside the relegation zone. The club says a press conference is planned Wednesday. Assistant coaches Pascal Baills and Frédéric Mendy have also been suspended. Pitau, who was part of the team which won the club’s sole league title in 2012, was named interim manager in October after Olivier Dall’Oglio was sacked. Pitau managed just two wins in 12 matches.

