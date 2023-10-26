French club Montpellier in turmoil after point deduction and training-ground brawl

Everything seems to be falling apart at French club Montpellier. The team was docked a point in the standing after fans interrupted a game when Montpellier was heading toward a certain win. And this week a player reportedly brawled with the team’s coach. If fans were hoping that Montpellier could still thrive after the departure of striker Elye Wahi to Lens this summer, that optimism has been quickly dashed. After a decent start to the season, Montpellier got into trouble two weeks ago and things have gone from bad to worse since then.

