French club Lyon still hopeful of signing Saïd Benrahma from West Ham

LYON, France (AP) — French club Lyon remains hopeful of signing Algeria winger Saïd Benrahma from Premier League West Ham despite the deal falling through at the end of Thursday night’s transfer window for administrative reasons. Lyon appealed to FIFA and said soccer’s governing body has accepted the required international transfer certificate. The French and English soccer federations must now validate the transfer for it to go through. Lyon had accused West Ham of showing a “profound lack of respect” for not entering information online after the move collapsed due to computer-related admin issues.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.