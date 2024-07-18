French club Lyon signs Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze on a four-year deal

LYON, France (AP) — Ambitious French side Lyon has taken its pre-season spending to over 100 million euros ($109 million) by signing Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze on a four-year contract. The 23-year-old Mikautadze joins from second tier French club Metz for 18.5 million euros. Lyon said the deal includes a possible additional payment of 4.5 million euros and 15 percent of any sell-on profit. The seven-time French champion already signed central defender Moussa Niakhaté for 31.9 million euros and midfielder Orel Mangala for 23.4 million euros along with Ghana forward Ernest Nuama for 28.5 million euros. Mikautadze stood out for Georgia at the recent European Championship and finished as joint top scorer with three goals.

