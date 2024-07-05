French club Lyon signs Brazilian left-back Abner Vinicius on a 5-year deal

LYON, France (AP) — Brazilian defender Abner Vinicius has signed a five-year deal with Lyon. The seven-time French league champion club on Friday said the transfer is worth 8 million euros, with a 20% resale clause. The 24-year-old Betis left-back was signed as a replacement for Henrique, who left after three years at the club. Lyon has a longstanding tradition of signing players from Brazil. Abner becomes the 27th Brazilian player to join the club.

