French authorities oppose 20-minute red cards promoted by World Rugby

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are joining forces with players to oppose plans by World Rugby to change its regulations with the introduction of a 20-minute red card. The French rugby federation, the league and the players’ union Provale say the proposed new law poses a health risk. The sport’s governing body said last week that the possibility of replacing a red-carded player with a team-mate after 20 minutes was moving closer to global adoption following “successful trials.” In a joint statement, however, the French rugby federation, the league and the players’ union Provale said they were firmly opposed to the adoption of the rule.

