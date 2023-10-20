French authorities dealing with death threat to South Africa player at Rugby World Cup, say Boks

PARIS (AP) — South Africa assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is “in a good space” after receiving a death threat on social media during the Rugby World Cup. The threat was highlighted by Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus on social media. It came after the team’s win in the quarterfinals against host nation France. It was followed by a picture of Reinach’s son, who was also threatened. The Boks say the matter is with French authorities. Stick says “I don’t think at the moment there is something to worry about because we know for sure we are well-protected in our camps.”

