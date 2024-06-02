French auction house postpones sale of Maradona’s trophy amid ownership controversy, judicial probe

The auction of a trophy awarded to the late Diego Maradona that was planned this week has been postponed amid a judicial investigation looking into the possible resale of stolen goods. Maradona’s heirs this week failed to stop the auction of the Golden Ball trophy he received for being the best player at the 1986 World Cup by starting an urgent judicial procedure. A French court ruled the auction could go ahead but the lawyer for Maradona’s heirs has lodged an appeal. French auction house Aguttes said on Sunday “this litigious climate and these uncertainties do not allow connoisseurs to approach this acquisition calmly, and our role as a trusted third party can no longer be properly fulfilled.” A new date for the auction has yet to be set.

