French-Algerian gymnast Kaylia Nemour may be a dual national, but her gold medal is all Algeria’s

PARIS (AP) — Olympic gymnast Kaylia Nemour credits Algeria for her performance on the uneven bars, for which she won a gold medal on Sunday. The dual-national gymnast who competed for France until 2021 said in an interview with SNTV, a sports video partner of The Associated Press, that she was proud to be both Algeria and Africa’s first Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics. She has said she feels both French and Algerian. But Nemour began competing for Algeria three years ago after a dispute between the French gymnastics federation and her club.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.