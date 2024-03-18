Freiburg’s Christian Streich, Bundesliga’s longest-serving coach, decides not to continue

BERLIN (AP) — The Bundesliga’s longest-serving coach has decided to call it a day. Freiburg coach Christian Streich says he will step down at the end of the season after more than 12 years in charge of the German club. It brings an end to a 29-year coaching association that started when he took over the under-19 team in 1995. Streich says “I thought about it a long time. We talked for a long time. But I think after 29 years, now is the right time to bring in new energy, new people, new opportunities.” The 58-year-old Streich leaves after becoming a favorite in Freiburg and beyond.

