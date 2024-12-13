Freiburg survives late onslaught to beat Wolfsburg in Bundesliga thriller

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Freiburg has survived a late onslaught to beat visiting Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Bundesliga. The home side was 3-0 up after 62 minutes on Friday. Two late goals made it a fraught final period. Freiburg held on to leapfrog Wolfsburg and move into fifth place on the table. The match was an important one for two teams vying for a Champions League place next year. Although Bayern Munich has a six-point advantage over second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, only eight points separate the next nine clubs.

