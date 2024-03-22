Freiburg picks former player Julian Schuster as coach to replace long-serving Christian Streich

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Freiburg has hired former player Julian Schuster as its new coach. He will be the replacement when Christian Streich steps down at the end of the season after more than 12 years in charge. Schuster is a former midfielder who played 242 games for Freiburg before moving into a variety of youth and assistant coaching roles at the club under Streich. It will be his first job as a head coach. Streich has been in charge since December 2011 and will leave a rich legacy at Freiburg. He took the club to its first German Cup final in 2022 and to the Europa League last 16 twice.

