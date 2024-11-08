Freiburg draws at Union Berlin 0-0 after yet another missed penalty in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Five missed penalties in a row. It means Freiburg will have to keep waiting for its first Bundesliga win at Union Berlin after the sides drew 0-0 in the capital. Frederik Rönnow has saved Vincenzo Grifo’s early penalty in the closest Freiburg came to scoring on Friday. It was the fifth penalty in succession that a Freiburg player failed to score from in the Bundesliga. The result lifted Freiburg to fourth ahead of the rest of the 10th round, while Union remains seventh after stretching its unbeaten record at home this season.

