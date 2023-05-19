Freiburg beats Wolfsburg to boost chances of qualifying for Champions League

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Freiburg has beaten Wolfsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga to stay in contention to qualify for the Champions League for the first time. Striker Nils Petersen came off the bench to score in the 75th minute to take the game away from Wolfsburg after Christian Günter gave Freiburg the lead with a fortunate deflected shot that looped over the goalkeeper. Petersen has been with Freiburg since 2015 and was playing his last home game before retiring at the end of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.