Freiburg beats Bremen 2-1 to boost Champions League hopes

By The Associated Press
Bremen's Marco Friedl, right, and Freiburg's Lucas Hoeler challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and SC Freiburg in Bremen, Germany, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carmen Jaspersen]

BERLIN (AP) — Freiburg has come from behind to beat Werder Bremen 2-1 in the Bundesliga and boost its chances of Champions League qualification. Quick-fire goals from Roland Sallai and Lucas Höler canceled Maximilian Philipp’s opener for Bremen and lifted Freiburg one point behind fourth-place Union Berlin. Union plays Bochum at home later. The Bundesliga’s top four teams qualify for Europe’s premier competition. Six rounds remain after this weekend’s games. Sixth-place Bayer Leverkusen plays at Wolfsburg in the late game.

