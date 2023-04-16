Freiburg beats Bremen 2-1 to boost Champions League hopes

BERLIN (AP) — Freiburg has come from behind to beat Werder Bremen 2-1 in the Bundesliga and boost its chances of Champions League qualification. Quick-fire goals from Roland Sallai and Lucas Höler canceled Maximilian Philipp’s opener for Bremen and lifted Freiburg one point behind fourth-place Union Berlin. Union plays Bochum at home later. The Bundesliga’s top four teams qualify for Europe’s premier competition. Six rounds remain after this weekend’s games. Sixth-place Bayer Leverkusen plays at Wolfsburg in the late game.

