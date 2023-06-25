Frei, Gallese up to task as Sounders, Orlando City tie 0-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s Stefan Frei finished with three saves for his league-leading 10th clean sheet of the season and Pedro Gallese saved two shots as Orlando City played the Sounders to a scoreless tie. Seattle (8-7-5) improves to 2-0-2 all-time at home against Orlando City (7-5-7). The Sounders were coming off a 1-0 loss to defending champion Los Angeles FC on Wednesday after Frei conceded a first-minute goal. Seattle hadn’t conceded a goal in the first minute of a match since the New York Red Bulls pulled off the feat in September of 2014. Orlando City improves to 3-0-6 in its last nine road matches against Western Conference opponents.

