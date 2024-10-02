Freeze’s mistake-prone Auburn Tigers head to No. 5 Georgia after rocky home stand

The Auburn Tigers opened with five straight home games and high hopes of showing progress under second-year coach Hugh Freeze. They limped away from Jordan-Hare Stadium with a mistake-riddled 2-3 start and the Tigers’ biggest challenge yet awaiting: A visit to No. 5 Georgia. So far, it’s been the same old Auburn that has posted three straight losing seasons with shaky quarterback play and other maladies. Freeze can point to progress on the recruiting trail, but that doesn’t ease the sting of the current situation.

