Freeze seeking top QB, tempers Auburn fans’ expectations

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Hugh Freeze’s to-do list at Auburn includes picking or bringing in a quarterback who can revive one of the nation’s worst passing offenses and closing the talent gap its Southeastern Conference rivals. Tempering expectations for the near future is also on there somewhere. Freeze is set to wrap up his first spring on the Plains this weekend with both pursuits very much in progress. He emphasizes to fans attending that day’s A-Day scrimmage that “unrealistic expectations lead to frustration.” The competition between quarterbacks Robby Ashford, T.J. Finley and Holden Geriner will continue.

