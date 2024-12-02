Freemantle scores 17, McKnight 14 as No. 22 Xavier holds on to beat SC State

By The Associated Press
Xavier guard Dayvion McKnight (20) drives toward the basket as he is defended by South Carolina State players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tanner Pearson]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 17 points, Dayvion McKnight scored 13 of his 14 in the second half and Trey Green made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 12 seconds to help No. 22 Xavier hold on for a 71-68 win over South Carolina State. Xavier used a 14-2 run to take its biggest lead of the game at 58-45 with 5:38 remaining. The Bulldogs scored the next 12 points, capped by Omar Croskey’s dunk that made it a one-point game about 3 minutes later. The Musketeers made 10 of 12 from the free-throw line from there to seal it. Croskey scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for South Carolina State (4-5), Michael Teal finished with 14 and Mitchell Taylor added 11.

