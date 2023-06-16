Freeman wins it in the 11th as the Dodgers edge the White Sox 5-4 to salvage series victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman singled to deep center field with the bases loaded in the 11th inning, Chris Taylor hit a tying grand slam in the sixth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Thursday night.

With the bases loaded, Luis Robert Jr. was playing in shallow center and never moved a muscle on Freeman’s winning hit that landed on the warning track.

Freeman had been hitless in the three-game series until his big hit helped the Dodgers avoid losing a fourth consecutive series.

Chris Taylor was the designated runner at second base to start the 11th. He took third on a passed ball by Yasmani Grandal. Miguel Rojas and Mookie Betts walked against Garrett Crochet (0-1) to set up Freeman.

Robert and Eloy Jiménez hit back-to-back homers in the first inning and Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn went deep in consecutive at-bats in the fourth to give the White Sox a 4-0 lead in their third four-homer game of the season.

The teams combined for 32 strikeouts — most in an MLB game this season — and 11 walks.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.