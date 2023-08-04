Freeman has 3 hits to lead Dodgers to 8-2 victory and 3-game sweep of Athletics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman had three hits, Miguel Rojas and Amed Rosario both drove in two runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-2 Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Zack Gelof and Tyler Soderstrom homered for the Athletics, who have dropped four straight and seven of their last nine.

Freeman, second in the majors with a .341 batting average, has gone 32 for 63 (.508) at the plate since July 17. He hit two doubles, extending his major league-lead to 40, before leading off the eighth with a solo shot to right field for his 22nd homer of the season.

Julio Urías (8-6) bounced back with five scoreless innings after allowing 11 runs in 11 innings in his previous two starts. Emmet Sheehan went the last four innings for his first major-league save.

Los Angeles outscored Oakland 25-6 and had 20 extra-base hits in the series, including six doubles in the finale.

JP Sears (2-8) took the loss after allowing two runs in five innings.

Rojas drove in the first two Dodgers’ runs on doubles to left field in the second and third innings.

After Gelof’s solo shot to left got Oakland within a run, Los Angeles broke it open with four in the sixth. Rosario had a two-run double to left while Will Smith and David Peralta added RBI base hits.

Soderstrom hit his first big-league homer in the eighth inning before the Dodgers responded in the home half on Freeman’s solo shot and Chris Taylor’s RBI single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: 1B Max Muncy left the game in the sixth inning due to a bruised left wrist. He was hit by a pitch in the fifth. … DH J.D. Martinez missed his third straight game due to left hamstring tightness, but manager Dave Roberts said Martinez will face live pitching during batting practice on Friday in San Diego and that he could return to the lineup on Saturday. … LHP Clayton Kershaw (left shoulder tightness) threw four innings in a simulated game on Thursday. He will have a bullpen session in a couple days, and if all goes well he could return to the rotation next week.

ROSTER MOVE

The Athletics recalled INF Jonah Bride for the third time this season and selected the contract of RHP Zach Neal. INF Tyler Wade was designated for assignment and LHP Hogan Harris was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Have a rare Friday off before the Bay Bridge rivalry series resumes against the San Francisco Giants. A starter has not been named for Saturday’s game in Oakland.

Dodgers: RHP Bobby Miller (6-2, 4.37 ERA) faces the Padres for the first time as a four-game series begins in San Diego.

