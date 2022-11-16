Freeman guides No. 18 Notre Dame back from 0-2 start

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Freeman’s started his first full season as Notre Dame coach with a stumble and a fall. Losing at No. 2 Ohio State was understandable. Losing the home opener to Marshall and sliding from preseason No. 5 to out of the rankings was not. And losing starting quarterback Tyler Buchner with a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 2 only made matters worse. The Fighting Irish responded to the precarious moment by winning seven of their next eight games — all with a new quarterback, Drew Pyne. And now the Irish are back in the national conversation again.

