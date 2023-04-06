Freeland leads Rockies to 1-0 win over Nats in home opener

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched four-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings, Jurickson Profar made several nifty catches in left field and the Colorado Rockies won their home opener 1-0 over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Kris Bryant drove in the only run with a single in the fifth. It was the 12th 1-0 game in Denver — the 11th at Coors Field — and first since July 4, 2018, when Colorado beat San Francisco.

It was a quick game at Coors Field, too, taking 2 hours, 18 minutes. Last season’s home opener lasted 3:09.

Freeland (2-0), who is from Denver, struck out five and walked two before turning things over to the bullpen. Another Denver product, Pierce Johnson, pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

Profar put on a fielding exhibition in left, beginning with his first-inning leaping grab at the wall. What added to the difficulty was fending off a fan’s glove that was reaching over for a souvenir.

Colorado Rockies right fielder Kris Bryant is congratulated after the team's win in a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant follows the flight of hsi RBI-single off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski Previous Next

He was far from done. He made a diving catch in the second and a long, running catch in the fifth.

Profar is still getting to know his surroundings after signing with Colorado on March 21. He is so new to Coors Field that he asked a clubhouse attendant before the game to point him in the direction of the batting cages.

It was an efficient bounce-back performance from Nationals starter Josiah Gray (0-2), who allowed one run over six innings against Colorado. In his first start, Gray surrendered five runs over five innings in a loss to Atlanta.

The sun played a role in the Rockies’ only run. Right fielder Lane Thomas lost the ball in the glare, which resulted in a double by Ezequiel Tovar. Bryant brought him in with a liner to left.

The Nationals have dropped four straight.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: OF Corey Dickerson (left calf strain) has started some light hitting in the cage. “He’s feeling better each and every day, which is a good sign,” manager Dave Martinez said. … INF Carter Kieboom (right shoulder impingement) threw 25 times to bases Tuesday. “Now, it’s just the workload for him, getting through it every day,” Martinez explained. … C Israel Pineda (right finger fracture) is going through various baseball activities except for hitting.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (knee) is progressing to the point where he might soon throw in an extended spring training game. … Manager Bud Black said OF Randal Grichuk (bilateral sports hernia) “continues to improve but again no timetable.”

UP NEXT

The Nationals will start lefty MacKenzie Gore (1-0, 1.69 ERA) against Colorado on Friday night. The Rockies will counter with righty José Ureña (0-1, 15.43).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.