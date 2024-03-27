Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) beats Langston (Okla.) 71-67 for program’s first NAIA championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Quan Lax had 15 points, JJ Wheat scored four of his nine points in the final 35 seconds, and Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) closed on a 10-0 run to beat Langston (Okla.) 71-67 for the program’s first NAIA championship. Freed-Hardeman trailed 67-61 with 54 seconds remaining before its full-court defense caused problems for Langston, which turned it over 19 times overall. Langston had a shot blocked and Wheat raced the other way for a fast-break layup to make it 70-67 at 12.4. After a timeout Langston missed a 3-pointer, Freed-Hardeman tapped it out to midcourt and the game appeared to be over as confetti dropped onto the court. But officials put 0.2 seconds on the clock and the celebration was delayed. Peyton Law made 1 of 2 free throws to end it.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.