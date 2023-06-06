Free of distractions, 49ers’ Deebo Samuel looks to bounce back from ‘awful’ 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel didn’t mince words when it came to evaluating his 2022 season for the San Francisco 49ers, calling his performance “awful.” Samuel said he came into training camp out of shape following an offseason of distractions because of a contract dispute and trade demand. He never came close to producing at the level that made him one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players in an All-Pro season in 2021. Samuel and coach Kyle Shanahan hashed it out this offseason and Samuel assured that won’t happen again.

