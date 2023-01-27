Free agent Jesús Aguilar reaches $3M, one-year deal with A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics and slugger Jesús Aguilar have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract. The 32-year-old Aguilar batted .235 with 16 homers, 51 RBIs and a .661 OPS in 129 games for the Marlins and Orioles last season. He was leading the Marlins with 15 homers and 49 RBIs but was hitting only .236 when they released him in late August after falling out of NL wild-card contention. Oakland general manager David Forst expects Aguilar to split time between first and DH while playing every day.

