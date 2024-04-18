Free agency left the Ravens with holes to fill as NFL draft nears, especially on the offensive line

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
FILE - Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Some significant contributors to last season’s AFC North champions have departed. “Obviously, it’s always hard to see some of your favorite players go to other teams. I mean, that’s been a challenge,” general manager Eric DeCosta said. “But in terms of just being in a good spot, the vibe has been good. We’re building this team the right way.” (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

It was clear from the start of this offseason that the Baltimore Ravens were going to lose quite a few players to free agency. Now the extent of those exits is a little more clear. And they’ll have a chance to do some real adding in the draft. Some significant contributors to last season’s AFC North champions have departed. That includes three starters on the offensive line — guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson left as free agents and tackle Morgan Moses was traded. Baltimore also lost linebacker Patrick Queen and pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney in free agency.

