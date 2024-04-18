Free agency left the Ravens with holes to fill as NFL draft nears, especially on the offensive line

It was clear from the start of this offseason that the Baltimore Ravens were going to lose quite a few players to free agency. Now the extent of those exits is a little more clear. And they’ll have a chance to do some real adding in the draft. Some significant contributors to last season’s AFC North champions have departed. That includes three starters on the offensive line — guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson left as free agents and tackle Morgan Moses was traded. Baltimore also lost linebacker Patrick Queen and pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney in free agency.

