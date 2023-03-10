Free agency key for Broncos with so little draft capital

Free agency looms large for the Denver Broncos this year because they only have five draft picks and aren’t scheduled to pick until the third round in the NFL draft. The Broncos traded away this year’s first- and second-round picks as part of the Russell Wilson trade a year ago. They jumped back into the first round by trading pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami last fall. But they had to part with that pick this offseason as compensation for the New Orleans Saints when they hired away new head coach Sean Payton. Needs include O-line and running back.

