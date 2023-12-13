Fredrick scores 14 points, Bandaogo has double-double to lead Cincinnati over Bryant 85-53

CINCINNATI (AP) — CJ Fredrick scored 14 points, Aziz Bandaogo added 12 points and matched a career best with 17 rebounds, and Cincinnati pulled away in the second half to beat Bryant 85-53. Cincinnati (8-1), which had its best start to a season since 2017-18 end after an 84-79 loss to Xavier, shot 59% (16 of 27) in a 55-point second half against Bryant and had a 57-33 rebound advantage. Connor Withers scored 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting with three 3-pointers to lead Bryant (6-6),

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.