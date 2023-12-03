Fredrick, Lahkin score 19 each in Cincinnati’s blowout win over Florida Gulf Coast

CINCINNATI (AP) — CJ Fredrick scored 19 points, Viktor Lakhin added another 19, and Cincinnati blew out Florida Gulf Coast 99-62. Fredrick hit five 3-pointers in six attempts and was 6-for-7 shooting overall. Lakhin made 8 of 10 shots and added nine rebounds and six assists. Ody Oguama scored 13 points off the bench and Aziz Bandaogo added 10 points. After leading 49-26 at halftime, Cincinnati put the finishing touches on the blowout when Oguama scored the first seven points of a 13-0 run that gave the Bearcats a 92-57 lead with 3 minutes left in the game.

