Frederik Andersen makes 23 saves as Hurricanes shut out Blue Jackets 3-0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 23 saves for his third shutout in his past seven games and the Carolina Hurricanes scored two first-period goals in their regular-season home finale to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Sunday.

Andrei Svechnikov scored 17 seconds into the game after a one-game absence and Sebastian Aho also scored in the opening period as the Hurricanes won for the fourth time in five games. Teuvo Teravainen, who had an earlier assist, added a third-period goal.

Andersen was back in the win column after his first loss in eight outings since returning to action last month. He had been sidelined since November, but now he has 27 career shutouts.

Blue Jackets goalie Malcolm Subban, in his season debut in an NHL game, stopped 32 shots, but Columbus was blanked for the fifth time this season.

The Hurricanes finished with a 27-10-4 home record before heading on the road for their last four games. They’ll play on home ice again, likely in about two weeks to begin the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Svechnikov’s 18th goal of the season ended a 10-game goal drought and it came two days after he was out of the lineup Friday night vs. Washington.

Aho has a team-high 35 goals, converting on the game’s first power play at 11:45 of the first. Teravainen’s 22nd goal marked his first goal in 10 games.

The teams will meet again in the regular-season finale April 16 at Columbus.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: At Boston on Tuesday night.

