Freddie Freeman’s World Series spikes, Mookie Betts’ batting gloves going to baseball Hall of Fame

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates after the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the baseball World Series, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts have a place in the Hall of Fame after the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series title, donating their equipment to Cooperstown. Freeman gave his spikes from Games 1 and 2 against the New York Yankees and Betts his batting gloves from Game 5, the Hall said after the Dodgers completed a five-game Series win. Manager Dave Roberts donated a cap, pitcher Anthony Banda a jersey, Walker Buehler a glove and pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who was injured, a celebration soaked championship cap.

