Freddie Freeman’s World Series spikes, Mookie Betts’ batting gloves going to baseball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts have a place in the Hall of Fame after the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series title, donating their equipment to Cooperstown. Freeman gave his spikes from Games 1 and 2 against the New York Yankees and Betts his batting gloves from Game 5, the Hall said after the Dodgers completed a five-game Series win. Manager Dave Roberts donated a cap, pitcher Anthony Banda a jersey, Walker Buehler a glove and pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who was injured, a celebration soaked championship cap.

