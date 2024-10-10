Freddie Freeman scratched from lineup as Dodgers face elimination from NLDS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman was a late scratch from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup for Game 4 of the NL Division Series against San Diego due to a bothersome ankle sprain. Manager Dave Roberts originally had Freeman in the lineup, batting third and playing first. But less than two hours before first pitch, Freeman was replaced at first base by Max Muncy, who was to bat fourth. Kiké Hernández moved from center field to take Muncy’s spot at third base while Chris Taylor played center field. The Padres have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

