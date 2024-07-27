HOUSTON (AP) — All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman has been placed on the family emergency list by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Freeman was scratched from starting lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Houstob Astros and returned to Los Angeles. Roberts said after Friday night’s game that Freeman’s 3-year-old son, Maximus, was undergoing tests, and he expected Freeman to miss the series. Roberts said Cavan Biggio and Kiké Hernández will get time at first in Freeman’s absence. Catcher Hunter Feduccia was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

